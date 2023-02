At least five people were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a merchant was shot dead in his car.

A young man’s body was found near Hilla.

Two kids were wounded in Zahko, when they tossed a machine gun round into a fire and it exploded.

An old ISIS bomb wounded a man in Zummar.

Turkish security forces killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.