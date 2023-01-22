Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and seven more were wounded in recent violence:
In Baghdad a hand grenade attack wounded three people. A civilian was shot dead in a drive-by shooting. A body was found.
An explosion in an orchard near Baquba left two soldiers with injuries.
Two children were seriously injured when an old explosive left by ISIS militants blew up in Tal Afar.
Five militants were killed in an airstrike near Tuz Khormato.
Airstrikes in Kirkuk killed two militants.
Security forces killed a militant in Riyadh.Villagers in Sharfiya killed a militant who had kidnapped two children.