At least five people were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence:

A police officer and his driver were killed when they were ambushed by ISIS in Jabal Bor.

In Baghdad, unknown gunmen killed one person and wounded another.

An old landmine wounded a border guard in Wasit province.

child was wounded in Zummar, when an old bomb exploded.

Security personnelkilled two militants in Khubairat.