At least Six people were killed, and five more were wounded in recent violence:

An attack on a militia base in Tikrit left a militia member dead and three others wounded.

Militants reported that two kidnapping victims were killed. The pair was abducted over a year ago in Saidiya

A police officer was killed during an attack in Ghita.

In Baghdad, a dumped body was found. A person was shot dead by unknown assailants.

Two Iraqi soldiers were wounded during an attack in Dour.