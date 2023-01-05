Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed

At least 12 people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

In Tarmiya, a bomb killed two people, including a policeman; an officer was wounded. Clashes in an orchard left one soldier dead.

In Baghdad, a dumped body was found by the Diyala River. Another dumped body was found in Shoala. A hand grenade wounded two people.

Unidentified gunmen killed two people in Amara.

A man was stabbed to death in Mosul.

In Baquba, gunmen wounded a lawyer.

About four militants were killed during an operation in the Hamrin Hills.