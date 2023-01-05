Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed

At least 12 people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:
In Tarmiya, a bomb killed two people, including a policeman; an officer was wounded. Clashes in an orchard left one soldier dead.
In Baghdad, a dumped body was found by the Diyala River. Another dumped body was found in Shoala. A hand grenade wounded two people.
Unidentified gunmen killed two people in Amara.
A man was stabbed to death in Mosul.
In Baquba, gunmen wounded a lawyer.
About four militants were killed during an operation in the Hamrin Hills.