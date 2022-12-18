Iraq Daily Roundup: 17 Killed

At least 17 people were killed and five were wounded in recent violence:

An attack in Safra killed nine federal policemen. The attack involved several I.E.D.s and small arms fire. One militant was also killed. ISIS claimed responsibility.

Two children were killed, and three were wounded when old explosives blew up at a cemetery in Omar Qabji, near Mosul.

A body was found in Mosul.

A dumped body was found in Sadr City.

Gunmen wounded a taxi driver in Khalis.

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Hakurk left two guerrillas dead.

In Riyadh, security forces killed one militant and wounded another.