Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed and eight were wounded in recent violence:

Three security members were killed and three more were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in Tarmiya.

In Muqdadiya, a young man and a girl were shot dead.

A roadside bomb in Mosul killed a civilian and wounded two relatives.

A dumped body, belonging to a lecturer, was found near Khalis.

Another dumped body was found in Sadr City.

A bomb in Nimrod killed the son of a mukhtar.

In Baghdad, three people were wounded during a shooting.

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left two guerrillas dead.

Also, Iraq and Iran exchanged the bodies of more than 100 security members who had been killed during the 1980s war between the two countries.