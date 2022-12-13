Iraq Daily Roundup: 20 Killed

At least 20 people were killed and seven were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish airstrikes targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left eight guerrillas dead.

One Kurdish Asayesh officer was killed, and another was wounded during an attack on their base in Duhok province. The assailant was also killed.

Gunmen killed one person and wounded two more in Husseiniya.

An old landmine in Zubayr left a nine-year-old dead and her sister wounded.

A dumped body was found in Saidiya.

A Peshmerga commander died of injuries sustained in an October roadside bombing in Garmiyan.

In Taza, old munitions wounded three farmers.

Three militants were killed in an airstrike in the Alton Kupri area.

Strikes near Lake Hamrin killed three militants.