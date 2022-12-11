Iraq Daily Roundup: 28 Killed

At least 28 people were killed and six were wounded in recent violence:

Six militants were killed in Tulul al-Baj, along with one civilian participating in an operation against them.

In Dibs, a clash left a security member dead. An airstrike killed four militants.

In Baghdad, a woman was stabbed to death. A man’s body was found in Dora. Also in Dora, a woman was shot dead. A body was also found in Shoala. Two people were wounded in a shooting.

Gunfire in Sadr City left one dead and two wounded.

A bomb wounded two people in Baaj.

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left 11 guerrillas dead.