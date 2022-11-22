Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed, and five more were wounded in recent violence. Three bodies were found in a mass grave:

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps continued its missile and drone strikes against Iranian Kurdish militants in Iraq. At least one Peshmerga member was killed. The semi-official Tasnim News Agency claimed that 26 people were killed.

Gunmen in Amara killed a civilian.

Three crewmembers were wounded in military helicopter crash near Samarra.

Assailants in Baghdad wounded two members of the national security agency.

The skeletal remains of three people were discovered in Zanjili.

In Kirkuk, airstrikes left six militants dead.