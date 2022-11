At least seven people were killed, and another was wounded in recent violence:

In northern Iraq, two Turkish soldiers were killed, and two more were wounded when Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas launched rocket-propelled grenades at their base. Three guerrillas were killed in a separate incident in Gara.

In Baghdad, a dumped body was found. A U.S. citizen was killed in a failed kidnapping attempt.

Also, a Canadian soldier died in a non-combat-related circumstance.