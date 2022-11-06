Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and another was wounded in recent violence:

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a bomb blast in northern Iraq. A Turkish soldier was killed during a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) attack.

Near Bani Saad, the body of a security member was found.

Gunmen killed a truck driver near Abu Saida.

In Baghdad, a dumped body was discovered.

Three ISIS members were killed during an operation on Mount Badush. One of them was described as an emir.

Special Forces killed two ISIS members and wounded another in Chamchamal.