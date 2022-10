At least five people were killed, and one more was wounded in recent violence:

One Iraqi soldier was killed, and another was wounded during an attack in Daquq.

Another soldier was killed nearby in Wadi al-Shay.

A civilian was killed in a shooting in Diyala.

In Saidiya, the body of an elderly woman was found.

Gunmen killed a young man in the doorway to his home in Hilla.