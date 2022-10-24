Iraq Daily Roundup: Ten Killed

At least 10 people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a grenade killed one person and wounded three others. A woman’s body was found in Shabb. Another female body was found in Midan.

Two Iraqis were killed and another was wounded in an explosion in Shatt al-Arab. The trio was working for the United Nations Mine Action Service.

A body was found in Mosul.

Mortar fire wounded a civilian in Abbara.

A bomb in Shura wounded a civilian.

A Turkish soldier died of injuries received during operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

Turkish forces killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in a northern Iraq cave.