At least four people were killed, and 14 were wounded in recent violence:

One Peshmerga servicemember was killed, and eight more were wounded, when their vehicle struck an I.E.D. in Garmiyan.

Clashes left an officer dead, and two policemen wounded, in Waqf Basin.

One soldier was killed, and two more were wounded in a militant attack in Tarmiya.

A car bomb near a Turkish diplomatic office in Sulaimaniya wounded two people.

In Abu Ghraib, a woman’s body was found.