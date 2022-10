At least three people were killed, and eight were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, unknown assailants killed two people and wounded three people at their home. Two people were wounded in a grenade attack.

A dumped body was found in Mosul.

Gunmen in Hilla wounded two people, a teacher and his mother, in their garden.

A woman was lightly injured when Turkey attempted to bomb Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Sidakan.