Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:
In Erbil, a bomb attached to a car killed the driver who was a former counter-terrorism official. Four passengers were wounded; they were his wife, his sister, and two children.
A bomb planted outside a home in Ur left one resident dead.
A militiaman was killed when old war remnants exploded in Baiji.
In Baghdad, a woman’s body was found.
A roadside bomb wounded two people in Jilawi.
Three militants were killed in an airstrike in the Zghitoun Valley.