Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

In Erbil, a bomb attached to a car killed the driver who was a former counter-terrorism official. Four passengers were wounded; they were his wife, his sister, and two children.

A bomb planted outside a home in Ur left one resident dead.

A militiaman was killed when old war remnants exploded in Baiji.

In Baghdad, a woman’s body was found.

A roadside bomb wounded two people in Jilawi.

Three militants were killed in an airstrike in the Zghitoun Valley.