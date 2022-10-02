Iraq Daily Roundup: 28 Killed

At least 28 people were killed, and 150 were wounded in recent violence:

Protests in Baghdad left about 120 wounded. At least 38 of the wounded were demonstrators who had been shot with rubber bullets. The protest commemorated anti-government protests that took place in October 2019.

In Basra, at least 30 were wounded during protests.

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Asos left 23 guerrillas dead.

An Interior Ministry officer and a civilian companion were killed in a Latifya attack.

Near Mandali, the body of a kidnapped man was found.

Gunmen on motorcycles killed a man in Hamza.

Iraqi forces killed a militant in the Badush Mountains.