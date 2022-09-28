Iraq Daily Roundup: 19 Killed, 200 Wounded

At least 19 people were killed, and 200 more were wounded in recent violence:

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (I.R.G.C.) launched missile and drone attacks on opposition group targets in Iraqi Kurdistan that left at least 13 dead and 58 wounded. Iran is blaming Kurdish opposition groups for protests that followed the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman held by Iran’s morality police. U.S. forces also reported shooting down a drone that may have been posing a threat to U.S. forces in the area.

In Baghdad, the parliament convened for the first time in months, triggering renewed protests. At least 122 security members were wounded, according to authorities. However, only 11 protestors were reported injured. Rockets injured seven soldiers in the Green Zone.

Six guerrillas were killed during Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

An explosion in a Muqdadiya orchard left one boy with injuries.

Gunmen wounded a doctor in Khalis.