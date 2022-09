At least 14 people were killed, and five more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq left six guerrillas dead. A Turkish soldier was also killed.

Clashes in Qara Tapa left one soldier dead and several more wounded. Three militants were killed.

A bomb wounded four security personnel in Daquq.

Gunmen wounded a soldier in Tarmiya. Two militants were killed. Security forces killed a militant in an orchard.