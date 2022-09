At least nine people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence.:

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left five militants dead.

In Mosul, two skeletonized corpses were found in rubble of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri. ISIS militants destroyed the mosque in 2017. The mosque is undergoing reconstruction.

In Baghdad, a civilian was shot dead. Two people were wounded in an attack.

Gunmen killed a civilian in Baaj.