Iraq Daily Roundup: 17 Killed

At least 17 people were killed, and six were wounded, in recent violence:
Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites left six guerrillas dead.In Baghdad, one person was killed and another was wounded in an attack.
An attack in Abu Ghraib left one dead and one wounded.
An Iraqi soldier was killed in an explosion in Wadi al-Shay.
A blast wounded three soldiers in Tuz Khormato.In Erbil, a Dutch soldier was wounded in an accidental shooting.
Three militants were killed in the Hamrin Mountains.
Operations in Makhmour left three militants dead.
Two militants were killed in Nineveh operations.