At least nine people were killed, and five were wounded, in recent violence:

A bomb in Tal Afar killed two children.

Two policemen were killed in an attack near Daquq.

Attacks in Hawija left one policeman dead and another wounded.

Near Riyadh, an attack left the mayor dead and his son wounded.

A woman’s body was found near Najaf.

A young man was shot to death in Muqdadiya.

In Sadr City, a man was shot dead.

Three Iraqi soldiers were injured in an explosion on the outskirts of Tuz Khormato.