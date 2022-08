At least six people were killed, and two were wounded, in recent violence:

Turkey reported the deaths of three guerrillas in an operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. A Turkish soldier was also killed, separately.

In Baghdad, an unidentified body was found.

The tortured body of a young man was found in Mosul.

A grenade wounded two people in Kirkuk.

Militants kidnapped a teenage boy in Samoud.