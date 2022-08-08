Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed

At least 16 people were killed, and 29 were wounded, in the latest violence:

An explosion in Najaf killed seven people were killed and wounded three more. Hot temperatures may have set off poorly stored ammunition. Militiamen reportedly prevented journalists from reaching the site of the explosion.

Four PKK members were killed during a Turkish operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. A Turkish soldier was killed in separate clashes.

Gunmen killed a Peshmerga member during a shooting in Kirkuk. A second person was injured.

In Baghdad, a woman’s body was discovered. A man’s body was also found.

An unidentified body was found in Makhmour.

Five policemen were wounded in a blast in Wadi Zghitoun.

In Goyzha, a Kurdish deminer was injured when the bomb he was working on exploded.

A government employee was wounded in Abbasiyat when a gunman shot him.

In Maysan province, 18 security members were wounded while trying to control a protest against lack of electrical services. Similar protests took place in Basra.