Iraq Monthly Roundup: 112 Killed

At least 112 people were reported killed during June, and 207 more were wounded. Last month, 165 people were killed, and 41 were wounded. The large uptick in wounded is primarily due to a resumption of anti-government protests in Baghdad.

Across Iraq, militant-related violence left at least 28 civilians, 16 security personnel, and 22 militants dead. Another 19 civilians and 29 security personnel were wounded. And, seven U.N. deminers were wounded in an I.E.D. blast in northern Iraq.

The conflict between Turkey and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq left 46 dead and 27 wounded. Among the dead were 25 guerrillas, seven Turkish soldiers, four Kurdish security members hired by Turkey, and one Peshmerga fighter. Two Turkish soldiers and two guerrillas were wounded. Also, nine civilians were killed, and 23 more were wounded in a controversial attack blamed on Turkey.

At least 125 protesters have been wounded in Baghdad during recently sparked demonstrations.

At least eight people were killed, and 129 were wounded, in the latest violence:

A landmine in Jalawla killed four shepherds and wounded one more. All the victims were under 16-years-old.

A Turkish soldier was killed during an operation in Duhok.

In Baghdad, at least 125 people were wounded in ongoing protests. Among these wounded were 25 security personnel.

A bomb in Zummar wounded two people.

In Dawalid, a bomb wounded a farmer.

Three militants were killed during an airstrike in Mukhisa. One of them was an ISIS leader.