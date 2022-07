At least 10 people were killed, and one more was wounded, in the latest violence:

Turkey claimed to have killed a senior member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during an operation in Sulaymaniya.

One Peshmerga was injured during a clash with P.K.K. guerrillas, as they tried to enter from Syria at the Peshkhabur border gate.

In Hartha, gunmen killed a security member.

Eight militants were killed in an airstrike in Nineveh province.