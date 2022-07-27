Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed, and one more wounded, in the latest violence:

Hundreds of followers of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed Iraq’s parliament building in Baghdad. The group was protesting the nomination of Mohammed al-Sudani for prime minister. No casualties were reported.

One Turkish soldier and four Kurdish guards were killed during an attack by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. The four Kurdish guards were affiliated with the Turkish Interior Ministry.

Security forces fired shots to disperse protesters in Nasariya. They accidentally killed a municipal employee and wounded another.

No casualties were reported in a mortar attack against the Turkish Consulate in Mosul. It likely is a response to last week’s Turkish artillery attack that left nine civilians dead in Zakho. Turkey denies responsibility for that attack.