Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed

At least 14 people were killed, and 16 were wounded, in the latest violence:

In Samarra, clashes between Saraya al-Salam militiamen and ISIS militants left two militiamen dead and three wounded. Two militants were also killed. Saraya al-Salam is the military wing of the Sadrist Movement led by Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr.

Three civilians were killed by militants in Khalis.

In Tarmiya, two civilians were shot dead.

Two burned bodies were discovered at the Mosul Dam.

Militants killed one civilian and wounded 11 more in Salam.

An explosion in Wadi Chay killed one federal policeman and wounded two more policemen.

A militant was killed in the Mount Makhoul area.