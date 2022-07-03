Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed

At least nine people were killed, and nine were wounded, in the latest violence:

In Sherwin, an attack on a militia outpost left two militiamen dead and five wounded.

A attack by Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq left two Turkish security members dead.

A roadside bomb near Tal Afar killed a soldier and wounded two more.

A bomb killed a civilian and wounded two more in Tarmiya.

In Kasak, gunmen killed a civilian.

A shepherd was killed in Tal Abta.

The body of a professor was found dumped near Hilla.