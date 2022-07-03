Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed

At least nine people were killed, and nine were wounded, in the latest violence:
In Sherwin, an attack on a militia outpost left two militiamen dead and five wounded.
A attack by Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq left two Turkish security members dead.
A roadside bomb near Tal Afar killed a soldier and wounded two more.
A bomb killed a civilian and wounded two more in Tarmiya.
In Kasak, gunmen killed a civilian.
A shepherd was killed in Tal Abta.
The body of a professor was found dumped near Hilla.