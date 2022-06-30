Iraq Monthly Roundup: 165 Killed in June

During June, at least 165 people were reported killed, and 41 more were wounded. Last month, 196 people were killed, and 79 were wounded.

Across the country, militant-related violence left at least 12 civilians, four security personnel, and 46 militants dead. Another 19 civilians, 16 security personnel, and four militants were wounded.

In northern Iraq, the conflict between Turkey and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas left 103 dead and two wounded in total. At least 92 guerrillas were killed, and two more were wounded. Eight Turkish soldiers were also killed. Three civilians were killed accidentally.

At least one person was killed, in the latest violence:

North of Sinjar, gunmen killed a man, who belonged the Yazidi House organization. The organization has criticized the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), and this incident may be related to that conflict.

Also, Iraq and Iran exchanged the remains of 44 service members who were killed during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.