Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed

At least 16 people were killed, and six wounded, in the latest violence:

Turkish operations killed 10 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

An explosive drone wounded three people in Erbil. No one claimed responsibility, so far.

A bomb in Badush wounded a child.

In Rutba, security forces killed two militants. A third militant blew himself up.

One militant was killed, and at least two were wounded in airstrikes in Anbar province.

Security forces killed a militant and found a body near the militant’s hideout.