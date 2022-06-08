Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed

At least 16 people were killed, and six wounded, in the latest violence:
Turkish operations killed 10 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.
An explosive drone wounded three people in Erbil. No one claimed responsibility, so far.
A bomb in Badush wounded a child.
In Rutba, security forces killed two militants. A third militant blew himself up.
One militant was killed, and at least two were wounded in airstrikes in Anbar province.
Security forces killed a militant and found a body near the militant’s hideout.