At least 13 people were killed, and seven were wounded, in the latest violence:

In Abbara, a roadside bomb injured five family members. Two policemen were wounded in a subsequent clash.

An unidentified body was found in Barzan.

In Tal Afar, gunmen killed a civilian.

Turkish forces killed six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

A P.K.K. commander was killed during a Turkish operation in Sulaymaniya.

Security forces killed four militants in Anbar province.