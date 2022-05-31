Iraq Monthly Roundup: 196 Killed

At least 196 people were killed, and 79 were wounded across Iraq during May. Fifteen bodies were discovered in a mass grave. In April, 173 people were killed, and another 149 were wounded.

In militant-related violence, at least 28 civilians, 21 security personnel, and 58 militants were killed. Another 13 civilians, 56 security personnel, and one militant were wounded.

The conflict between Turkey and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas left 76 dead and seven wounded. At least 61 P.K.K. members were killed. Ten Turkish soldiers were killed, and six were wounded. Also, four civilians and one Iraqi guard were killed, and another was wounded due to the fighting.

A P.K.K. related group, the Shingal Resistance Units (Y.B.S.) briefly fought with Iraqi forces. Twelve Y.B.S. guerrillas were killed. One Iraqi soldier was killed, and two more were wounded.