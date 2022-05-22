Iraq Daily Roundup: 19 People Killed, Including Turkish Soldier

At least 19 people were killed, and three more were wounded in the latest violence:

Five people were killed, two of them civilians, in a suspected Turkish drone strike targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) members in Chamchamal.

An airstrike on Kara killed three PKK members.

A Turkish soldier was killed when a bomb exploded near Metina.

The head of an organization believed to be tied to the PKK was shot and wounded in Sulaymaniya early in the week. Zaki Chalabi later died of his wounds at the hospital. PKK supporters attacked a news crew covering the murder.

In Makhmour, a drone strike killed one civilian at a refugee camp. Another refugee was wounded.

A drone strike on a Turkish base near Bashiqa killed one Iraqi guardsman serving as a chef at the base. An unknown number of wounded was reported.

Snipers in Habariyah killed one Iraqi soldier and wounded two more.

Gunmen killed a civilian in Khalis.

Drones strikes killed three militants at Lake Tharthar. Later, two more militants were killed during a clash in the area.