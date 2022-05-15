Iraq Daily Roundup: 32 People Killed; 15 Dead Found in Mass Grave

At least 32 people were killed, and 12 more were wounded in the latest violence, while 15 bodies were recovered from an old mass grave:

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left 10 guerrillas dead in northern Iraq. Three more were killed late last week. A bomb killed a Turkish soldier and wounded three more.

A security member was killed, along with two militants in Kirkuk province.

An operation in Qara Qosh left one Kurdish fighter with injuries. Two militants were killed.

One soldier was killed and six more were wounded in Imam Weis.

In Baghdad, gunmen wounded two bodyguards working for M.P. Muhannad al-Khazraji.

A policeman was stabbed to death inside his Hilla home.

In Diyala province, a bomb killed a security member.

A body was found in Baaj.

Six militants were killed in airstrike in Makhmour.

An airstrike killed three militants in Anbar province.

Also, 15 bodies were recovered from a mass grave in Najaf. Authorities believe the grave dates to the Saddam era and that dozens more bodies will eventually be recovered.