Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded in the latest violence:

Two camel herders were killed by friendly fire in Hadar. The government is investigating why the attack occurred.

During an arrest in Shatra, a militant blew himself up and wounded four security personnel.

A militia commander was shot dead in Amara.

A female body was found in Mosul. She was shot in the head.

A bomb in Qayara wounded three people.

Gunmen wounded two people in Abu Saida.

In Baghdad, gunmen wounded a security officer.

A landmine explosion severely injured a farmer in Duhok. Residents believe in it was recently planted.

Three militants were killed in Kirkuk.

Another three militants were killed in Nineveh province.