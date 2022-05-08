Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded in the latest violence:
Two camel herders were killed by friendly fire in Hadar. The government is investigating why the attack occurred.
During an arrest in Shatra, a militant blew himself up and wounded four security personnel.
A militia commander was shot dead in Amara.
A female body was found in Mosul. She was shot in the head.
A bomb in Qayara wounded three people.
Gunmen wounded two people in Abu Saida.
In Baghdad, gunmen wounded a security officer.
A landmine explosion severely injured a farmer in Duhok. Residents believe in it was recently planted.
Three militants were killed in Kirkuk.
Another three militants were killed in Nineveh province.