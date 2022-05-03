Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed

At least 14 people were killed, and three more were wounded in the latest violence:

The Iraqi Army announced it has secured the Sinjar (Shingal) area after two days of heavy fighting. On April 18, an Iraqi military convoy ignored a checkpoint run by the PKK-affiliated Shingal Resistance Units (YBS). The militia group is made-up of Yazidi personnel from Sinjar. Tensions built up until two days ago when heaving fighting broke out. At least one Iraqi soldier was killed, and two more were wounded. A dozen of the guerrillas were reported killed as well, and over 200 more surrendered. Over 4,000 civilians fled the fighting.

In Barwana, clashes left one militant dead. One security guard was wounded.