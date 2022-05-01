Iraq Monthly Roundup: 173 Killed During April

During April, 173 people were reported killed in Iraq, and another 149 were wounded. The number of fatalities is considerably higher than last month, when 97 people were killed. The rise is attributable to an increase in activity in northern Iraq. The number of injured also rose from 38 wounded in March.

In militant-related violence, at least 13 civilians, 24 security personnel, and 61 militants were killed. Another 30 civilians and 98 security personnel were wounded.

The conflict between Turkey and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) guerrillas in northern Iraq continued with a new operation dubbed “Claw-Lock.” Also, skirmishes between Êzîdxan Forces, a PKK affiliate, and the Iraqi government occurred. During the entire month, at least 62 guerrillas were reported killed and two more were wounded. Thirteen Turkish soldiers were killed, and six more were wounded. Two Iraqi soldiers and one Iraqi civilian were wounded.

Also, 10 people were wounded in protests.

At least four people were killed, and 22 more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Duhok province, two Turkish soldiers were killed during separate operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). One had been injured earlier in April but died of his injuries on Saturday.

An ISIS attack in Butraz left one civilian dead and two others wounded. The target was a displaced family that was returning home.

One soldier was killed during an ISIS attack in Baquba.

An ISIS attack in Wadi al-Shay wounded five federal police officers.

In Jalawla, an IED wounded five soldiers.

Two security members were wounded during an attack near Samarra.

An attack on a checkpoint near Rutba wounded two soldiers.

A sniper wounded a soldier in Tuz Khormato.

A policeman was wounded during an ISIS attack on his base in Wadi Zghitoun.

In Udhaim, an ISIS attack left one militiaman with injuries.

A bomb in Badush wounded a civilian.

A woman was wounded during shelling in Khirnabat.

Shelling in Qara Tapa wounded a civilian.