Iraq Daily Roundup: 63 Killed

At least 63 people were killed, and 12 more were wounded in the latest violence:

At least, 43 militants were killed during a recent operation in Nineveh province.

Three Turkish soldiers were killed, and another four were wounded during a rocket attack on their base in Duhok. This brings the number of Turkish soldiers killed in the current operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) to eight dead. Another 11 PKK guerrillas were killed this week, bringing the total to 56 dead.

In Tarmiya, a suicide bomber killed two security members and wounded three more. A second suicide bomber was also killed.

An ISIS attack left two soldiers dead and another injured in Hit.

An explosive in Muwailiha wounded three children who discovered it.

A civilian was wounded when villagers in Mansoor repelled an ISIS attack.