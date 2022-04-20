Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 PKK Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and six more were wounded in the latest violence:

Turkey announced 11 more guerrilla deaths during current operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. A total of 30 guerrillas have been killed, so far.

In the ongoing conflict between Iraq and an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in the Sinjar region, one border guard was wounded.

In Jurf al-Nasr, a bomb wounded three militiamen.

Two soldiers were wounded in a blast in Abu Saida.

A bomb in Tarmiya wounded a soldier.