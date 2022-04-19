Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed, and 18 more were wounded in the latest violence:

Two militiamen were killed, and 10 more were wounded during a clash in Kashkoul.

Clashes in Akashat, left one militiaman dead. Three militiamen and two civilians were wounded. Two militants were also killed.

A Turkish soldier died of injuries received in clashes with the Kurdistan Worker’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

Clashes between Iraqi forces and a Kurdistan Worker’ Party (P.K.K.) affiliate in Sinjar continue. An Iraqi soldier and two guerrillas were wounded.