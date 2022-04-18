Iraq Daily Roundup: 19 P.K.K. Members Killed

At least 19 people were killed, and five more were wounded in the latest violence:

Turkish launched a new military mission against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Dohuk province. Turkey claimed that 19 militants were killed and four Turkish soldiers were wounded. The P.K.K. claimed that 28 Turkish soldiers were killed. The operation took place primarily in Avasin-Basyan, Metina, and Zab. Commandos and special forces participated by land and air. Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the illegal operation.

Near Sinjar, clashes between Êzîdxan forces, loyal to the P.K.K., and Iraqi forces also took place. P.K.K. members apparently refused an order to vacate a military post. One civilian was wounded. More casualties have been reported.

Also, militants destroyed a shrine devoted to Sheikh Shaaban in Abbara.