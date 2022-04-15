Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed

At least three people were killed, and 14 more were wounded in the latest violence:

One soldier was killed and seven more were wounded when a bomb exploded during search operations near Tuz Khormato.

A bomb in Wadi al-Shay killed an officer and wounded three soldiers.

A shepherd was killed, and his companion was wounded in a blast in Saniya.

In Zummar, a drone attack wounded two militiamen.

A policeman was wounded in clashes outside of Muqdadiya.

Also, a fire killed one person and wounded two more at a displaced persons camp in Dohuk.