Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed

At least three people were killed, and 14 more were wounded in the latest violence:
One soldier was killed and seven more were wounded when a bomb exploded during search operations near Tuz Khormato.
A bomb in Wadi al-Shay killed an officer and wounded three soldiers.
A shepherd was killed, and his companion was wounded in a blast in Saniya.
In Zummar, a drone attack wounded two militiamen.
A policeman was wounded in clashes outside of Muqdadiya.
Also, a fire killed one person and wounded two more at a displaced persons camp in Dohuk.