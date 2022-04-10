Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed, and 11 more were wounded in the latest violence:

An ISIS attack on a road near Rashad left one villager dead and, at least, two wounded. A militiaman was also killed. Two militiamen were wounded. A teacher was also kidnapped. One security member was wounded during a separate attack.

In Hit, an attack left two soldiers dead. Several more were wounded.

Two bodies were found in Sinjar.

A policeman was killed, and two others were wounded during an attack near Muqdadiya.

In Anbar, a blast killed one militiaman and wounded two more.

A bomb near Jurf al-Nasr wounded a militiaman.

A policeman was wounded by a blast in Hatra.

Also, four people were killed, and 14 were injured in an explosion at a steel recycling factory in Sulaimaniya. The cause of the blast was not released, but there is speculation that munitions may have accidentally been mixed with iron to be recycled.