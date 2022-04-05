Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed

At least three people were killed, and 22 more were wounded in the latest violence:
Clashes in Mount Nowayqit left one militant dead. A second militant blew himself up, wounding four security members. Airstrikes killed more militants.
A suicide bomber wounded eight security members near Mosul.Ten protestors were wounded during a demonstration at the Ahdab oilfield.
No casualties were reported after a pair of attacks on a Turkish base in Duhok.No casualties were reported after gunmen attacked three members of parliament in Baghdad.
Also, a mass grave was discovered in Najaf. Authorities believe the grave dates back to the 1991 uprisings.