Iraq Monthly Roundup: 97 Killed During March

During March, 97 people were killed in Iraq, and another 38 were wounded. Also, 87 bodies were recovered from old, impromptu graves. In February, 142 people were killed, and 54 more were wounded. Violence decreased overall, but there was a marked change in Turkish operations in northern Iraq.

Militant-related violence left at least 15 civilians, eight security personnel, and 73 militants dead. The wounded consisted of 21 civilians, 16 security personnel, and one militant.

Only one person was reported killed in the conflict between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and Turkey.

Authorities recovered 87 decomposed bodies, either from the ISIS liberation rubble in Mosul or a mass grave in northern Iraq.

At least one person was killed, and six more were wounded in the latest violence:

An attack in Numaniya left one man dead. His wife and two children were wounded.

A bomb wounded two militiamen in Jurf al-Nasr.

A blast near Jalawla that was reported yesterday wounded two shepherds, increasing the number of wounded by one person.