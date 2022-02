At least ten people were killed, and six more were wounded in the latest violence:

Four bodies were discovered in an orchard near Mussayab.

Gunmen in Rabia killed a shepherd.

In Maysan, gunmen killed a civilian.

Six security personnel were injured during clashes with protesters in Nasariya.

In northern Iraq, Turkish operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left four guerrillas dead.