Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed

At least five people were killed, and one more was wounded in recent violence:

A bombing in Rutba killed three soldiers who were heading out on leave. A civilian was also killed, and several were wounded. A similar attack occurred yesterday.

In Baghdad, a Bangladeshi man was killed when an armed group fired into a car dealership.

A soldier was wounded during an attack on a checkpoint in Buhriz.

Also, the body of a Kurdish soldier, who died during the Iran-Iraq War, was returned to his family after 35 years.