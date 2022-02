At least seven people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

One police officer was killed, and four more were wounded during an ISIS attack on Abbara.

Unknown assailants murdered a judge as he drove home in Amara. Judge Ahmed Faisal specialized in drug cases.

A civilian was shot dead in Mosul.

Turkish helicopter operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq left four guerrillas dead.